Woman allegedly sets pet dog on husband after jewelry dispute in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh

RANCHI: A woman allegedly set her pet dog on her husband at her parental home following a dispute over wearing jewelry.

Rohit Jain, an accountant with Triveni Sainik Coal Mines in Hazaribagh, was married to Rupa Agrawal on January 24 this year.

The incident took place at Krishnapuri Colony in Hazaribagh.

According to police reports, Rohit Jain had gone to his wife’s parental home to meet some guests on Friday and stayed there overnight. The next morning, during breakfast, Rohit advised his wife, Rupa, to wear artificial jewelry instead of real gold. This suggestion led to a heated argument between the couple.

Rohit alleged that a few days after their marriage, his wife and in-laws began torturing him both mentally and physically. During the argument, Rupa allegedly provoked her pet German Shepherd to attack him. As soon as the dog received her command, it pounced on Rohit, leaving him severely injured.

After considerable effort, other family members managed to free Rohit from the dog’s grip. He was immediately admitted to a private hospital, where his condition is said to be critical. Doctors confirmed that he had suffered several deep wounds, which are currently being treated.