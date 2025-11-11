6 foreigners in Bengal list, EC told to delete

KOLKATA: The Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) under the Home Ministry in Kolkata has written to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of West Bengal to delete the names of six Bangladeshi nationals from the voter list in the state.

The FRRO has noted in the letter that the six Bangladeshis who were recently arrested have been found to possess documents like Indian voter ID cards even though they have passports issued by the Bangladeshi government.

It may be recalled that hundreds of names believed to be of Bangladeshi nationals have already been deleted from the electoral rolls in West Bengal.