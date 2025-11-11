75.15 per cent voter turnout recorded in Mizoram’s Dampa by-poll

GUWAHATI: Brisk polling was recorded in the by-election to Mizoram’s Dama Assembly seat on Tuesday.

75.15 per cent of voters’ turnout was recorded until 3 pm. The constituency, which lies in the Mamit district bordering Bangladesh, has 20,790 registered voters, mostly from Mizo, Chakma and Bru communities.

The by-election was necessitated by the demise of sitting Mizo National Front legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo in July.

Ahead of polling, minor glitches were detected in some VVPAT machines at a few polling stations. Election officials said they were immediately replaced.

Ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) and Mizo National Front (MNF) were the two key players in the by-election. The BJP too contested as it is working hard to expand its base in the Christian-majority state. The party has two MLAs in the state.

The results will assume significance considering the upcoming elections to the Aizawl Municipal Corporation and the Lai Autonomous District Council. The autonomous council will go to polls on December 3, while the civic polls are expected early next year.