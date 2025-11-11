Anta bypoll sees 79% turnout; November 14 verdict crucial for BJP, Congress

JAIPUR: Voting for the Anta Assembly by-election in Baran district concluded peacefully on Monday, recording a voter turnout of 79.32%, according to data from the Election Commission.
A total of 15 candidates were in the fray, including former minister Pramod Jain Bhaya representing the Congress and Morpal Suman from the BJP. The contest also drew attention due to the active campaign of independent candidate Naresh Meena, who emerged as a key figure in the race.
The Election Commission had set up 268 polling stations for 2,27,563 registered voters. Police personnel accompanied each polling party, while Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) teams were deployed at sensitive and critical polling stations. Authorities expressed relief that voting remained peaceful despite earlier apprehensions of tension.
However, polling station 219 in Sakli village witnessed a boycott by villagers, leading to brief tension in the area. Residents said they had decided not to vote in protest against the administration’s failure to address long-pending demands, including the construction of roads to the crematorium, farm paths, pond beautification, and playgrounds. They urged immediate action on these civic issues.
Independent candidate Naresh Meena joined the protest and staged a brief sit-in demonstration in solidarity with the villagers, ending it after 15 minutes.
The counting of votes will take place on 14 November, and the results are expected to carry significant political implications for both the BJP and the Congress.
For the BJP, the Anta bypoll serves as a prestige test for Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, and MP Dushyant Singh, who is overseeing an assembly election for the first time. For the Congress, the outcome holds equal importance, with senior leaders including Ashok Gehlot, PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra, and election in-charge Ashok Chandna closely monitoring the party’s performance.