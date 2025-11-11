Anta bypoll sees 79% turnout; November 14 verdict crucial for BJP, Congress

JAIPUR: Voting for the Anta Assembly by-election in Baran district concluded peacefully on Monday, recording a voter turnout of 79.32%, according to data from the Election Commission.

A total of 15 candidates were in the fray, including former minister Pramod Jain Bhaya representing the Congress and Morpal Suman from the BJP. The contest also drew attention due to the active campaign of independent candidate Naresh Meena, who emerged as a key figure in the race.

The Election Commission had set up 268 polling stations for 2,27,563 registered voters. Police personnel accompanied each polling party, while Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) teams were deployed at sensitive and critical polling stations. Authorities expressed relief that voting remained peaceful despite earlier apprehensions of tension.