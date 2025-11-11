As PM Modi visits Bhutan, Congress recalls Nehru's visit when he trekked to Paro

NEW DELHI: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarking on a trip to Bhutan, the Congress on Tuesday recalled India's first PM Jawaharlal Nehru's most unusual visit to that country that involved trekking for five days to reach Paro, and said that trip determined the course of the special relationship the two countries have had for almost seven decades.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said this extraordinary visit by Nehru was under very difficult conditions by a prime minister about to turn 69.

"The Prime Minister is in Bhutan today. Sixty seven years ago, India's first Prime Minister had made a most unusual visit to Bhutan. Accompanied by Indira Gandhi and a few officials like Jagat Mehta, Nari Rustomji, and Apa Pant, Nehru first flew to Bagdogra and then drove via Gangtok to Nathu La on a road that had just been constructed," Ramesh recalled.

At Nathu La, the delegation was met with a dozen yaks, several ponies, and a pack of over a hundred animals, he said.

"It then trekked for five days covering fifty kms to reach Paro on Sept 23, 1958. There were times when the altitude touched 15,500 feet. Nehru and his team spent five days in Paro having a number of official meetings and cultural engagements," Ramesh said on X.

Thereafter they trekked back to Nathu La along the same route they had taken to reach Paro, the Congress leader said.