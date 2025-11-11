Baba Siddique killing: Bombay HC seeks police reply on wife's plea for SIT probe

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the city police to respond to a petition filed by Shehzeen Siddique, wife of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, who was shot dead in October last year, seeking an SIT probe into his killing.

The widow, in her plea filed last week, said the police had failed to bring the real culprits to book and alleged a builder/developer and political nexus behind her husband's killing.

She demanded that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) be set up for a probe into the killing.

Baba Siddique, 66, was shot dead by three assailants outside his son Zeeshan's office in Mumbai's Bandra area on the night of October 12, 2024.

A bench of Justices A S Gadkari and R R Bhonsale on Tuesday directed the joint commissioner of police (Crime) and the investigation officer concerned to file their affidavits to the petition and posted the matter for hearing on December 11.

The court also sought the police to produce the case diary of the probe on the next date, after there was some confusion on whether the statement of Zeeshan Siddique was recorded.