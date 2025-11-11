Chhattisgarh bags Rs 33,321 crore investment proposals at Ahmedabad Investor Connect

RAIPUR: The Investor Connect programme held in Ahmedabad has brought a fresh wave of optimism for Chhattisgarh’s industrial landscape, with the state receiving investment proposals worth approximately ₹33,321 crore.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai presented ‘Intent to Invest’ letters to leading companies across diverse sectors, including thermal power, green steel manufacturing, solar cells, pharmaceuticals, and medical food supplements.

“These investments are expected to generate over 14,900 new employment opportunities across the state. Since the implementation of Chhattisgarh’s new Industrial Policy, the state has attracted a cumulative ₹7.83 lakh crore in investment proposals,” a government spokesperson said.

During the Ahmedabad event, CM Sai emphasised that Gujarat and Chhattisgarh together will play a pivotal role in building a “Developed India”. He engaged in detailed discussions with India’s top industrialists and business leaders, elucidating emerging opportunities in Chhattisgarh.