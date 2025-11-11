Chhattisgarh bags Rs 33,321 crore investment proposals at Ahmedabad Investor Connect

RAIPUR: The Investor Connect programme held in Ahmedabad has brought a fresh wave of optimism for Chhattisgarh’s industrial landscape, with the state receiving investment proposals worth approximately ₹33,321 crore.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai presented ‘Intent to Invest’ letters to leading companies across diverse sectors, including thermal power, green steel manufacturing, solar cells, pharmaceuticals, and medical food supplements.
“These investments are expected to generate over 14,900 new employment opportunities across the state. Since the implementation of Chhattisgarh’s new Industrial Policy, the state has attracted a cumulative ₹7.83 lakh crore in investment proposals,” a government spokesperson said.
During the Ahmedabad event, CM Sai emphasised that Gujarat and Chhattisgarh together will play a pivotal role in building a “Developed India”. He engaged in detailed discussions with India’s top industrialists and business leaders, elucidating emerging opportunities in Chhattisgarh.
“It is inspiring to be in Gujarat, the land of industry, innovation, and entrepreneurship. Every grain of Gujarat reflects enterprise, and there is no corner of the world without the presence of our Gujarati brothers. Chhattisgarh is advancing rapidly on its own path of growth as our state has energy, minerals, skilled manpower, and an investor-friendly industrial policy — a combination that is no less than a blessing for investors,” the CM said, and further added that Chhattisgarh holds vast potential in thermal, hydel, solar, and forest-based industries.
Over the past 22 months, the Chhattisgarh government has implemented more than 350 reforms to make the establishment of industries smoother and faster. Under the new industrial policy, special incentives and subsidies are being offered, with additional support for industries established in tribal-dominated regions such as Bastar and Surguja.
The BJP-ruled Chhattisgarh plans to transform Naya Raipur into a dedicated IT and AI data centre hub, attracting interest from semiconductor and electronics companies. Tourism has also been accorded the status of an industry, opening new avenues for investment in the hospitality and wellness sectors.