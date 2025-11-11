Court quashes order for fresh probe against Mishra

NEW DELHI: A Delhi sessions court has set aside a magistrate’s directive for a further probe into Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra’s alleged role in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, terming the order “fundamentally flawed, illegal, and improper.”

Special Judge (PC Act) Dig Vinay Singh of Rouse Avenue Courts on Monday quashed the April 1 order passed by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasiya, which had directed Delhi Police to investigate Mishra’s alleged involvement in the violence.

“It is set aside regarding the direction for further investigation into the incident mentioned in paragraph 2 of the application, which is referred to as the ‘first incident’ in the impugned order,” the court stated.

The case stemmed from a plea filed by Mohammad Ilyas, a resident of Yamuna Vihar, who had sought the registration of an FIR against Mishra. Ilyas alleged that he saw Mishra and others blocking a road in Kardampuri and vandalising vendors’ carts during the riots, claiming that a police officer was also present at the scene.

In his April order, Magistrate Chaurasiya had criticised the Delhi Police’s investigation into the riots, observing that “many questionable assumptions, guesswork and interpretations” had been used to build the theory that the violence was a pre-planned conspiracy by anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protestors.