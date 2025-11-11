Exit polls predict big win for NDA in Bihar; Prashant Kishore's impact limited

As many as nine opinion polls have predicted an easy win for the ruling JD(U)-led NDA alliance with over 130 seats, well past the majority mark.
The Matrize polling agency has projected a big win for the ruling NDA alliance with 147-167 seats. The agency has projected 70-90 seats for the opposition Mahagathbandhan alliance, while Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraj Party has been given 0-2 seats.
On similar lines, Dainik Bhaskar has projected 145–160 seats for the NDA, while predicting a major setback for the opposition alliance with just 73–91 seats. JSP has been projected to win 0-3 seats, while 5-7 seats are predicted to be won by others.
The People's Pulse have projected an easy win for the NDA with 133-159 seats. They have given the Mahagathbandhan 75-101 seats, while JSP has been given 0-5 seats.
JVC's Polls has given 135-150 seats to the NDA and 88-103 seats for the INDIA bloc. They have projected 0-1 seats for the JSP while giving 3-6 seats for others.
People's insight has given 133-148 seats to the NDA and 87-102 seats for the Mahagathbandhan.
Some poll agencies have also projected gender-wise data, claiming over 60% of the women and 40% of the men voters are expected to have voted for the NDA. However, experts have questioned the discrepancies in this analysis.
While the NDA, comprising the BJP, JD(U) and LJP (Ram Vilas) as the major alliance partners, is looking to return to power in Bihar, the opposition INDIA bloc, which has the RJD, the Congress and the Left parties as the main constituents, is looking to form the government with RJD's Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial face.
The exit poll results point to a historic tenth term for Nitish Kumar, who has served as the chief minister of the state for the past decade. Kumar's Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, a scheme to provide Rs 10,000 to one woman from every family, was seen by many experts as swinging the elections in NDA's favour.
Also, some experts highlighted a lack of talking points among the voters.
"In the past few months, the focus has shifted away from the concrete issues that typically create anti-incumbency against any government and often lead to a change in power," Arvind Kumar, Associate Fellow at the Institute of Commonwealth Studies, University of London, and Visiting Lecturer in Politics at the University of Hertfordshire, UK, had told newindianexpress.com in an interview.
The Bihar polls were conducted in two phases on November 6 and 11, and the results will be announced on November 14.