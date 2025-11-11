Exit polls predict big win for NDA in Bihar; Prashant Kishore's impact limited

As many as nine opinion polls have predicted an easy win for the ruling JD(U)-led NDA alliance with over 130 seats, well past the majority mark.

The Matrize polling agency has projected a big win for the ruling NDA alliance with 147-167 seats. The agency has projected 70-90 seats for the opposition Mahagathbandhan alliance, while Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraj Party has been given 0-2 seats.

On similar lines, Dainik Bhaskar has projected 145–160 seats for the NDA, while predicting a major setback for the opposition alliance with just 73–91 seats. JSP has been projected to win 0-3 seats, while 5-7 seats are predicted to be won by others.

The People's Pulse have projected an easy win for the NDA with 133-159 seats. They have given the Mahagathbandhan 75-101 seats, while JSP has been given 0-5 seats.