Game on in Seemanchal as PK, Owaisi enter fray

PATNA: The second phase of Bihar Assembly elections on November 11 is set to witness a tight contest in the Seemanchal region, where Dalits and Muslim voters hold significant influence.

All attention is now focused on Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) and Hyderabad MP-led Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). While AIMIM hopes to repeat its 2020 performance of bagging five seats, JSP is attempting to open its account in the region.

Owaisi’s focus is on Muslim dominated districts of Araria, Kishanganj, Katihar and Purnea where it won five out of the 24 seats in the 2020 Assembly election. AIMIM has fielded 15 candidates—four each in Kishanganj and Purnea, five in Katihar and two in Araria. Out of the 24 seats in Seemanchal region—seven each are in Purnea and Katihar, six in Araria and four in Kishanganj. Though the main contest will be between BJP-JD(U)-led NDA and RJD-led Mahagathbandhan, the entry of JSP and AIMIM has made the fight triangular at some places.

The Seemanchal region houses a Muslim population of about 47%. Muslims form close to 68% of Kishanganj, around 44-45% in Katihar and Araria and nearly 39% of the population in Purnea, respectively.

While a huge chunk of voters were predominantly backers of RJD-led Mahagathbandhan for long, they have been seeking a new leadership before Owaisi made his entry.