Gujarat cybercrime unit dismantles pan-India online fraud racket linked to Nigerian syndicate

AHMEDABAD: In a major breakthrough, the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Police have busted a six-member interstate cyber fraud gang that allegedly duped a city businessman of Rs 32.7 lakh through a fake export deal involving a “homeopathic medicine” and later funnelled the money to a Nigerian cyber syndicate.

The accused, operating from multiple cities including Jamnagar, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, were caught after a meticulous digital and human intelligence operation led by senior officers of the Cyber Crime Unit.

The Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Police have exposed a sophisticated international scam, arresting six members of a gang that channelled money from Indian victims to a Nigerian cyber network through fake pharmaceutical export deals. The operation revealed a well-coordinated racket spread across Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Karnataka.

The case came to light when businessman Nihar Verma filed a complaint stating that he had been duped of Rs 32.72 lakh by fraudsters posing as representatives of an African pharmaceutical company.

The gang had contacted him online, claiming they sought an Indian supplier for Eupatorium Mercola, a homeopathic liquid used in Africa for treating malaria and dengue.

The fraudsters lured Verma into believing he could earn huge profits by sourcing the product from a supposed Indian vendor, Sharma Enterprises Manufacturing, and reselling it to the African buyer.

Initially, to gain his trust, the complainant was asked to purchase a sample worth Rs 5.52 lakh, which was supposedly verified by an African “lab scientist” in Delhi named Moshin Murray.

Convinced that the deal was legitimate, Verma proceeded with a larger order, transferring Rs 27 lakh as an advance to a bank account shared by the accused. However, when he personally visited the claimed address of Sharma Enterprises in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, he discovered that no such company existed, exposing the elaborate online con.