Had it not been for robust network, we wouldn't have succeeded: VCAS on Op Sindoor

NEW DELHI: Operation Sindoor has shown how an effective operation can be conducted, and had it not been for a "good and robust network", the force might not have been as successful as it was in the military action, a top IAF official said on Tuesday.

In his address at a defence seminar, Vice Chief of Air Staff (VCAS) Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari also said the country's integrated network system for the military has evolved in the past 20 years or so, and it allows it to have an "air picture" to monitor the entire country for potential adversarial threat.

He spoke of the importance of the networks and how air defence systems like the Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) of the Indian Air Force played a key role in Operation Sindoor conducted in May.

India launched the military operation early on May 7 and decimated multiple terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

Pakistan also launched offensives against India, and all subsequent counter-offensives by India were also carried out under Operation Sindoor.

The military conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours halted after they reached an understanding on the evening of May 10.

Air Marshal Tiwari said if anything the Operation Sindoor has shown, it is that how an "effective operation can be conducted if we are networked correctly and have the correct equipment" to make decisions.