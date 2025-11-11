Himalayan bears turn aggressive as erratic weather disrupts hibernation patterns

DEHRADUN: Wildlife experts in Uttarakhand are raising serious alarms as Himalayan black bears, who typically enter hibernation by November, remain unusually active this year. The result has been an increase in aggressive human-wildlife conflicts across several mountain districts.

The primary cause appears to be erratic weather patterns allegedly linked to climate change. The delayed onset of winter and significantly reduced snowfall have disrupted the bears’ natural life cycle.

“This year, snowfall in the high-altitude regions has been minimal, and the cold arrived late,” stated Ranjan Mishra, PCCF (Wildlife). “Normally, a thick blanket of snow by early November sends the bears into their dens. The lack of snow and reduced food availability in the forests have kept them abnormally active.”

This lack of sleep is making the bears more aggressive. Reports from areas such as Joshimath and Ghat in Chamoli district detail numerous attacks on livestock, leaving local farmers terrified. Bears are being sighted near fields and habitations, even at night.

Retired Professor Kamar Qureshi from the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) suggested that the issue transcends mere security concerns. “This is a clear signal of severe ecological imbalance,” he noted.

Wildlife specialist Ranganath Pandey, former Deputy Director of the Forest Department, confirmed that the bears are descending from higher altitudes in search of sustenance.