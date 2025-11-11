IAS officer in Rajasthan files complaint against husband, also an IAS officer, over assault and misuse of data

JAIPUR: A major controversy has erupted in the Rajasthan bureaucracy after IAS officer Ashish Modi was booked following a complaint filed by his wife, IAS officer Bharti Dixit.

According to police officials, Dixit lodged her complaint on November, alleging that Modi forced her into marriage in 2014 by lying and emotionally manipulating her family. She claimed he exploited her father’s vulnerability while he was battling cancer, presented false information about himself, and later subjected her to years of physical and mental harassment.

Dixit alleged that Modi was originally allotted the Nagaland cadre but married her to secure a transfer to the Rajasthan cadre. She further accused him of domestic violence, stating that he frequently consumed alcohol, maintained ties with criminal elements, and assaulted her repeatedly when she questioned his actions. In her complaint, Dixit said the abuse intensified after the birth of their daughter in 2018, forcing her to temporarily leave Jaipur.