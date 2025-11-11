IAS officer in Rajasthan files complaint against husband, also an IAS officer, over assault and misuse of data

JAIPUR: A major controversy has erupted in the Rajasthan bureaucracy after IAS officer Ashish Modi was booked following a complaint filed by his wife, IAS officer Bharti Dixit.
According to police officials, Dixit lodged her complaint on November, alleging that Modi forced her into marriage in 2014 by lying and emotionally manipulating her family. She claimed he exploited her father’s vulnerability while he was battling cancer, presented false information about himself, and later subjected her to years of physical and mental harassment.
Dixit alleged that Modi was originally allotted the Nagaland cadre but married her to secure a transfer to the Rajasthan cadre. She further accused him of domestic violence, stating that he frequently consumed alcohol, maintained ties with criminal elements, and assaulted her repeatedly when she questioned his actions. In her complaint, Dixit said the abuse intensified after the birth of their daughter in 2018, forcing her to temporarily leave Jaipur.
She also made a sensational allegation, claiming that in October 2025, Modi and one of his associates kidnapped her in a government vehicle, held her hostage for several hours, and threatened to kill her and her family if she refused to agree to a divorce. Dixit alleged that she was held at gunpoint and forced to mislead her father over the phone during the ordeal.
The complainant further claimed that Modi had installed a hidden camera in her room and illegally connected her mobile phone to other devices to access confidential government documents. She accused him of misusing his official position and government resources for personal and criminal purposes. Dixit has expressed fear for her and her family’s safety and has sought police protection.
Station House Officer Ramkesh stated that a case has been registered under Sections 85 (forced marriage), 308(2), 127(2), 140(3), and 61(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with Sections 66, 66C, and 66D of the Information Technology Act. Owing to the sensitivity of the case, the investigation has been handed over to ACP Shrimanlal Meena.