MVA prepared to fight upcoming local body polls together; no proposal from MNS for alliance

MUMBAI: The Congress, NCP (SP), and Shiv Sena (UBT) on Monday announced the formation of a state-level coordination committee to steer preparations for contesting the upcoming elections to local bodies together.

The allies clarified that no proposal has been received regarding an alliance with the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) to join the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

"No such proposal has come before the Maha Vikas Aghadi so far regarding joining hands with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. If such a proposal comes, we will sit together, discuss it, and take a decision," NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) state unit president Shashikant Shinde said while addressing a joint press conference after a key MVA meeting.

He said the question of holding talks with the MNS didn't arise in the absence of a formal proposal.

Congress state president Harshwardhan Sapkal, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab, and Shinde briefed reporters on the discussions, stating that the new coordination committee will include representatives from each of the alliance partners.