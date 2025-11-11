Police bust Rs 317 crore online fraud racket linked to Kolkata industrialist Pawan Ruia

KOLKATA: An alleged online fraud involving around Rs 317 crore has been busted in Kolkata after police raided the residence and offices of city-based industrialist Pawan Ruia for his suspected links to the racket.

Sources in the cybercrime department of the West Bengal Police (WBP) said on Tuesday that the fraud involved as many as 148 shell companies.

According to sources requesting anonymity, police were prompted to conduct raids on Thursday at the residences and offices of Ruia and several of his associates after their names allegedly figured in an FIR lodged in connection with a cyber fraud case registered across the country.

Incriminating documents such as a large number of PAN cards, cheque books, pass books, along with 10 laptops, six mobile phones, Wi-Fi routers, hard disks and servers were seized during the raids at Ruia’s residences and offices located in Ballygunge, Park Circus and Park Street, the sources said.