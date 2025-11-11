Police bust Rs 317 crore online fraud racket linked to Kolkata industrialist Pawan Ruia

KOLKATA: An alleged online fraud involving around Rs 317 crore has been busted in Kolkata after police raided the residence and offices of city-based industrialist Pawan Ruia for his suspected links to the racket.
Sources in the cybercrime department of the West Bengal Police (WBP) said on Tuesday that the fraud involved as many as 148 shell companies.
According to sources requesting anonymity, police were prompted to conduct raids on Thursday at the residences and offices of Ruia and several of his associates after their names allegedly figured in an FIR lodged in connection with a cyber fraud case registered across the country.
Incriminating documents such as a large number of PAN cards, cheque books, pass books, along with 10 laptops, six mobile phones, Wi-Fi routers, hard disks and servers were seized during the raids at Ruia’s residences and offices located in Ballygunge, Park Circus and Park Street, the sources said.
A retired bank officer from New Town area had first lodged a complaint against Ruia with the cybercrime police station under the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate more than a year ago.
“A meticulous investigation unveiled the direct involvement of a cyber fraud. Over 1,379 complainants across West Bengal and other parts of India were cheated of approximately Rs 317 crore,” police said in a statement. Police have also initiated a suo motu case based on their inquiry into various cybercrime cases.
The West Bengal government had earlier initiated steps to take over the non-functional industrial units Jessop and Dunlop owned by Ruia several years ago.
According to the National Crime Reporting Portal, more than 1,370 complaints have been registered against the accounts of these shell companies.
A senior police officer said that over a hundred such complaints originated from within the state.