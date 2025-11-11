Pulwama doctor Umar Nabi at the centre of Delhi blast investigation

NEW DELHI: Investigators probing the Red Fort blast, which killed 12 people and injured more than 20 on Monday evening, are focusing on Dr Umar Mohammad Nabi, a Pulwama-born medical professional suspected of driving the white Hyundai i20 that exploded near Gate No. 1 of the Lal Qila Metro Station in central Delhi.

Officials familiar with the probe say Umar is suspected to have links with a radicalised module dismantled in Faridabad during a joint operation by Jammu & Kashmir Police and Haryana’s Special Task Force (STF). That operation led to the arrest of eight individuals, including three doctors, and the seizure of 2,900 kg of explosives and arms from multiple locations in Haryana.

Umar, a resident of Koil village in Pulwama, was allegedly in touch with members of the same Faridabad module and may have driven the vehicle used in the Red Fort blast. CCTV footage reportedly shows a masked man behind the wheel before the explosion.