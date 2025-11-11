Raipur Diary | State explores business opportunities in Gujarat

Chhattisgarh, aiming to explore cross-state business opportunities with Gujarat’s investor community, is set to now host the ‘Investor Connect’ event in Ahmedabad on November 11. The event will spotlight the state’s industrial ecosystem, progressive policies and a well-established ease-of-doing business framework that positions it as one of the country’s most promising investments designations. There will be meetings with prospective investors as the senior state officials will present sector-specific opportunities, investor incentives and the infrastructure advantages to set up and operate industries efficiently and profitably.

2nd phase of SIR: It’s BJP versus Cong in the state

As the second phase of SIR of electoral rolls began, the ruling BJP organised a training workshop in Raipur exhorting the party workers to turn the exercise a mass movement, reach out to grassroots level, reach every household, double-check each family’s name and include them in the voter list. However, the Congress has decided to monitor the SIR procedure across the state and said the work should reflect the ‘genuine agenda’ of the EC and not as a political tool of any govt. While demanding transparency be maintained, the opposition felt a one-month deadline to voters is insufficient for document submission and verification.