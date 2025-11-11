Servier India launch affordable biomarker testing for leukaemia, bile duct cancer

NEW DELHI: Servier India, the Indian arm of the French pharmaceutical group Servier, has launched a patient-centric biomarker testing initiative in collaboration with leading genomic laboratories MedGenome and Strand Life Sciences.
As part of this initiative, a customized panel of biomarker tests for Acute MyeloidLeukaemia (AML), an aggressive blood cancer and Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA), a rare bile duct cancer, has been launched across India at subsidized rates, making these advanced diagnostics more affordable and accessible.
The panel will be available to healthcare professionals across private and government sectors.
Specifically, IDH1 and IDH2 mutation testing for AML and CCA, will be available free of cost for the government sector.
The patient-centric biomarker testing initiative aims to address access to good quality molecular testing which remains largely concentrated to a small subset of the Indian population, majorly in urban centers, leaving many patients without timely and accurate diagnosis.
This is the critical gap that is aimed to bridge.
Aurelien Breton, Managing Director, Servier India, said, “At Servier, we believe that access to timely and precise diagnosis should never depend on where a patient lives or what they can afford.”
“In cancers such as AML and CCA, early molecular testing may support timely and informed treatment decisions positively impacting survival rates, yet far too many patients in India are still diagnosed too late. This initiative reflects our deep commitment to closing that gap - by working with leading partners like MedGenome and Strand Life Sciences to bring advanced biomarker testing closer to patients across India.”
Pratima Tripathi, Commercial Director - Oncology, Servier India, said, “Precision oncology begins with precision diagnosis. Identifying key genetic mutations is essential in guiding treatment decisions for both AML and Cholangiocarcinoma, yet access to such molecular testing remains limited for many patients in India. Through this initiative, we aim to integrate advanced biomarker testing into routine oncology practice, enabling physicians to make informed, evidence-based treatment choices and ultimately improving patient outcomes.”
Aliasgar Patanwala, Market Access Lead, Servier India, said, “Real access is built through collaborative systems. This initiative is about strengthening the last-mile coordination between labs, clinicians, and patient pathways - where most delays occur. Our role is to ensure these connections translate into timely action for doctors and patients.”
The biomarker testing initiative is launched under ‘Servier Care’ patient support program which offers comprehensive support to eligible patients, including financial assistance, free drug support and subsidized diagnostics, ensuring holistic care for patients throughout the treatment journey, where legally permissible.