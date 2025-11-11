Servier India launch affordable biomarker testing for leukaemia, bile duct cancer

NEW DELHI: Servier India, the Indian arm of the French pharmaceutical group Servier, has launched a patient-centric biomarker testing initiative in collaboration with leading genomic laboratories MedGenome and Strand Life Sciences.

As part of this initiative, a customized panel of biomarker tests for Acute MyeloidLeukaemia (AML), an aggressive blood cancer and Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA), a rare bile duct cancer, has been launched across India at subsidized rates, making these advanced diagnostics more affordable and accessible.

The panel will be available to healthcare professionals across private and government sectors.

Specifically, IDH1 and IDH2 mutation testing for AML and CCA, will be available free of cost for the government sector.

The patient-centric biomarker testing initiative aims to address access to good quality molecular testing which remains largely concentrated to a small subset of the Indian population, majorly in urban centers, leaving many patients without timely and accurate diagnosis.

This is the critical gap that is aimed to bridge.

Aurelien Breton, Managing Director, Servier India, said, “At Servier, we believe that access to timely and precise diagnosis should never depend on where a patient lives or what they can afford.”