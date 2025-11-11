Six Maoists killed in gunfight with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

RAIPUR: At least six CPI (Maoist) cadre were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces during a search operation in the south-western region of Bijapur district, the police said on Tuesday.

Jitendra Yadav, Bijapur district superintendent of police said that a search operation was launched based on information about the presence of Maoists in the National Park area of Bijapur district. A joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) Bijapur and Dantewada and Special Task Force (STF) encountered the Maoists.

The DSP said, several cadre were injured in the gunfire that ensued between the security forces and Maoists.

"So far six bodies have been recovered from the site during the search operation," the DSP stated.

The forces also recovered weapons including an automatic INSAS assault rifle, Stengun, .303 rifles, explosives and materials belonging to the Maoists, he added.