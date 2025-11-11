Six Maoists killed in gunfight with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

RAIPUR: At least six CPI (Maoist) cadre were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces during a search operation in the south-western region of Bijapur district, the police said on Tuesday.
Jitendra Yadav, Bijapur district superintendent of police said that a search operation was launched based on information about the presence of Maoists in the National Park area of Bijapur district. A joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) Bijapur and Dantewada and Special Task Force (STF) encountered the Maoists.
The DSP said, several cadre were injured in the gunfire that ensued between the security forces and Maoists.
"So far six bodies have been recovered from the site during the search operation," the DSP stated.
The forces also recovered weapons including an automatic INSAS assault rifle, Stengun, .303 rifles, explosives and materials belonging to the Maoists, he added.
The Bastar range inspector general of police Sundarraj P cited the Bijapur operation as a significant advance for security forces engaged in the anti-Maoist campaign.
"Six notorious Red ultras were killed. The success comes at a time when the Maoist organisation is leaderless, directionless, and demoralised, confined to its few remaining hideouts," the IG said.
The search and area domination are still continuing in the surrounding forested terrain.
Additional teams of DRG, STF, Bastar Fighters, CRPF and Chhattisgarh Armed Force have been deployed to surrounding areas to encircle the remaining Maoist cadres fleeing the area.
As the search operation is ongoing, further operational details were withheld, owing to the safety concerns of the personnel engaged on the ground.
Bijapur, among the seven Maoist-affected districts in Bastar zone, is cited as an epicentre of the left-wing extremist group in south Chhattisgarh.