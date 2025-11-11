Speaker says trying to ensure Oppn in JPC on ‘tainted’ PM, ministers bill

GUWAHATI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday said he was making efforts to ensure that the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the 130th Constitution Amendment Bill has the representation of all political parties. The Bill seeks to provide for the removal of the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers or Ministers under arrest for 30 consecutive days on serious charges.
“Parliamentary Committees should not be viewed through the lens of politics, as they discuss issues rising above party lines and ideology. That’s why, we make efforts to ensure that they have the representation of all political parties,” Birla told the media on the sidelines of the Annual Conference of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, India Region, Zone–III being held at the Nagaland Assembly.
Birla termed Parliamentary Committees as “mini-parliament” where the members discuss issues rising above party lines. He noted that these committees foster objectivity, transparency, and non-partisan scrutiny of government policies.
Opposition parties, including Congress and All India Trinamool Congress, have already taken a decision not to be part of the JPC but NCP-SP has decided to be a part of it. YRSCP is also expected to come on board. The leaders of Opposition parties view the Bill as violating the fundamental principle of law, arguing that a person is innocent until proven guilty. However, the government is batting for this law, pointing out that Arvind Kejriwal refused to step down as Delhi Chief Minister despite his arrest in a criminal case.
Meanwhile, Birla appealed to all political parties to uphold the dignity of legislative institutions by ensuring their smooth and orderly functioning. He emphasised that democracy provides ample avenues to raise issues, express concerns, and engage in debate through peaceful, structured, and informed discussions.
He cautioned that planned disruptions deprive citizens of meaningful deliberations.