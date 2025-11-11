Speaker says trying to ensure Oppn in JPC on ‘tainted’ PM, ministers bill

GUWAHATI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday said he was making efforts to ensure that the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the 130th Constitution Amendment Bill has the representation of all political parties. The Bill seeks to provide for the removal of the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers or Ministers under arrest for 30 consecutive days on serious charges.

“Parliamentary Committees should not be viewed through the lens of politics, as they discuss issues rising above party lines and ideology. That’s why, we make efforts to ensure that they have the representation of all political parties,” Birla told the media on the sidelines of the Annual Conference of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, India Region, Zone–III being held at the Nagaland Assembly.

Birla termed Parliamentary Committees as “mini-parliament” where the members discuss issues rising above party lines. He noted that these committees foster objectivity, transparency, and non-partisan scrutiny of government policies.