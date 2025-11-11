Tarn Taran Bypoll records 60.95% turnout

CHANDIGARH: Around 60.95 per cent of voters exercised their franchise in the Tarn Taran Assembly by-election in Punjab on Tuesday amid tight security, with polling concluding peacefully. This marks a decline of nearly five percentage points from the turnout recorded in the 2022 general elections for the same seat.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Punjab, Sibin C, informed that approximately 60.95 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 6 pm in the Tarn Taran Assembly constituency. He added that the final figures would be updated by Wednesday, once all polling parties return to the collection centres and data entry is completed. The CEO thanked the voters of Tarn Taran for participating in the by-election.

Polling began at 7 am and started slowly but picked up pace as the day progressed, with more voters visiting booths to cast their votes.

While Karanbir Singh Burj is contesting as the Congress candidate, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded Harmeet Singh Sandhu. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) nominee is Sukwinder Kaur Randhawa, while the BJP has fielded Harjit Singh Sandhu, president of the party’s district unit. Independent candidate Mandeep Singh, backed by the Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) led by jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh and several radical Sikh organisations including the Sikh Youth Federation (Bhindranwale), is also in the fray.