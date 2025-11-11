‘Vande Mataram’ rendition to be mandatory in all UP schools: Yogi

LUCKNOW: Singing ‘Vande Mataram’ will be made compulsory in educational institutions across Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath said on Monday.

Addressing an ‘Ekta Yatra’ (Unity March) event in Gorakhpur to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the national song, he said this step would inspire feelings of reverence and pride among citizens towards the motherland.

There should be a sense of respect for ‘Vande Mataram’, he stressed, noting that anybody opposing the national song is insulting the country’s unity and integrity.

“Every citizen of India must stand united for this cause,” the Chief Minister emphasised, adding, “There is no point in opposing the Vande Mataram’. No religion or caste can be greater than the country. We must set aside beliefs that hinder national unity.”