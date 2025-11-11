Who is Dr Shaheen Shahid? Lucknow doctor arrested over alleged links to Jaish-e-Mohammed

LUCKNOW: Dr Shaheen Shahid, a 46-year-old doctor from Lucknow, based in Faridabad, has been arrested by Jammu and Kashmir Police in coordination with central intelligence agencies for her alleged links to a terror module connected to the banned outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Her residence is in the Khandari Bazaar area under Kaiserbagh police station in the state capital.
Dr Parvez Ansari, arrested by the UP ATS on Tuesday after raids at his residence in Madiyaon, another locality in Lucknow, is Dr Shaheen’s younger brother.
Dr Shaheen’s arrest in Faridabad on Monday followed the recovery of an AK-47 rifle and live cartridges from a car registered in her name, reportedly being used by Dr Muzammil, who is also under investigation.
According to UP ATS officials, Dr Shaheen was born in 1979 and raised in Lucknow. She was academically brilliant, topping both Class X and Class XII at a Government Girls College in Lucknow. She later pursued an MBBS and MD from a government medical college in Prayagraj before joining Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial (GSVM) Medical College, Kanpur, in 2006, where she worked as a faculty member until 2013.
Dr Shaheen joined the Department of Pharmacology at GSVM Medical College as an Assistant Professor in 2006. She was transferred to Kannauj Medical College for six months in 2009 but returned to Kanpur in 2010. Records show she stopped reporting for duty in 2013 without any official leave or notice, despite repeated attempts by the college administration and colleagues to contact her. Her services were officially terminated in 2021.
Her first husband, Dr Jafar Saeed, is an ophthalmologist. Following their divorce in 2015, she reportedly developed a relationship with Dr Muzammil, who is now a prime suspect in a broader investigation into suspected terror funding and ideological indoctrination networks.
Dr Shaheen later became associated with Al-Falah University in Haryana, where she is believed to have met Dr Muzammil.
Her father, Syed Ahmad Ansari, who lives in Lucknow with his eldest son Shoaib, said he was unaware of his daughter’s alleged involvement in such activities. “I cannot believe that my daughter was involved in these activities,” he said, adding that he had not met Shaheen or Parvez in the past one and a half years.
Dr Ansari stated that all his children pursued medical studies. “My eldest son, Shoaib, lives here with me. The second, Shaheen, was arrested yesterday. My younger son, Dr Parvez Ansari, whose house was raided this morning, left the city long ago,” he added.