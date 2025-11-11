Who is Dr Shaheen Shahid? Lucknow doctor arrested over alleged links to Jaish-e-Mohammed

LUCKNOW: Dr Shaheen Shahid, a 46-year-old doctor from Lucknow, based in Faridabad, has been arrested by Jammu and Kashmir Police in coordination with central intelligence agencies for her alleged links to a terror module connected to the banned outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Her residence is in the Khandari Bazaar area under Kaiserbagh police station in the state capital.

Dr Parvez Ansari, arrested by the UP ATS on Tuesday after raids at his residence in Madiyaon, another locality in Lucknow, is Dr Shaheen’s younger brother.

Dr Shaheen’s arrest in Faridabad on Monday followed the recovery of an AK-47 rifle and live cartridges from a car registered in her name, reportedly being used by Dr Muzammil, who is also under investigation.