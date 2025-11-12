2 Maoist-hit villages vote for first time since ’47

SASARAM: What is common to Rehal village in Rohtas district and Pichhulia village in neighbouring Gaya? Voters of the two Maoist-affected villages exercised their franchise for the first time after Independence.

Polling stations were set up at Rehal, situated on the Kaimur Plateau, for the first time. “It was like a dream come true for me when I cast my vote at a polling booth located at Rehal government primary school,” said Pramod Oraon, a local resident. Oraon in his early 50s is all praise for the Election Commission (EC) for setting up the booth for the second phase of the assembly elections.

Polling and security personnel earlier refused to visit the village for security reasons. On February 15, 2002, a young DFO, Sanjay Singh, was killed by Maoists at Rehal for his tough action against mining mafia. Since then, security personnel stopped visiting the village. “Earlier people had to go down to the plains to vote. For the first time polling booths have been up at the village,” Oraon he told this reporter.