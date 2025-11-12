68.79% Turnout marks final phase of Bihar Assembly polls

PATNA: The enthusiasm of Bihar’s voters touched a new high on Tuesday as the state recorded its highest-ever voter turnout of 68.79% in the second and final phase of the Assembly elections. Voting took place for 122 constituencies across 20 districts, completing polling for all 243 seats.
In the first phase, Bihar registered a turnout of 65.08%. The second phase, however, saw even greater participation, pushing the overall turnout across both phases to 66.9%—nearly 10% higher than in the last Assembly polls.
Chief Electoral Officer Vinod Singh Gunjiyal said that figures from about 2,000 polling booths were still awaited, and the final percentage could rise further. Nearly 3.74 crore voters, including 1.95 crore men and 1.74 crore women, were eligible to vote at 45,399 polling stations, most of them in rural areas. More than half of the electorate (2.28 crore) was aged 30-60. Only 7.69 lakh were in the 18-19 age group.
Women turned out in large numbers once again. Voters in the Muslim-dominated Seemanchal region also participated actively, while Maoist-affected areas in Rohtas, Gaya, and Jamui reported heavy turnout without incident. Significantly, no polling station was relocated in any of the Naxal-hit districts.
The high-stakes contest is mainly between the ruling BJP–JD(U)-led NDA and the RJD–Congress Mahagathbandhan, with Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party seen as a potential spoiler. The AIMIM of Asaduddin Owaisi is also contesting several seats in Seemanchal.
Prominent candidates in the fray include JD(U) veteran Bijendra Prasad Yadav, who is seeking ain eighth consecutive win from Supaul, BJP leader Prem Kumar, who has held the Gaya Town seat since 1990. Others are Renu Devi of BJP (Bettiah), and JD(U)’s Leshi Singh (Dhamdaha).
Minor clashes were reported in Nawada and Araria districts, but police quickly brought the situations under control. Over 1,600 companies of central and state armed police were deployed to ensure peaceful polling. Authorities said 590 people were arrested for disrupting the process, while 844 illegal weapons were seized.
The counting of votes will take place on November 14.