68.79% Turnout marks final phase of Bihar Assembly polls

PATNA: The enthusiasm of Bihar’s voters touched a new high on Tuesday as the state recorded its highest-ever voter turnout of 68.79% in the second and final phase of the Assembly elections. Voting took place for 122 constituencies across 20 districts, completing polling for all 243 seats.

In the first phase, Bihar registered a turnout of 65.08%. The second phase, however, saw even greater participation, pushing the overall turnout across both phases to 66.9%—nearly 10% higher than in the last Assembly polls.

Chief Electoral Officer Vinod Singh Gunjiyal said that figures from about 2,000 polling booths were still awaited, and the final percentage could rise further. Nearly 3.74 crore voters, including 1.95 crore men and 1.74 crore women, were eligible to vote at 45,399 polling stations, most of them in rural areas. More than half of the electorate (2.28 crore) was aged 30-60. Only 7.69 lakh were in the 18-19 age group.

Women turned out in large numbers once again. Voters in the Muslim-dominated Seemanchal region also participated actively, while Maoist-affected areas in Rohtas, Gaya, and Jamui reported heavy turnout without incident. Significantly, no polling station was relocated in any of the Naxal-hit districts.