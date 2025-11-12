Assam CM Himanta vows to free encroached land from infiltrators; restore them to indigenous people

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that his government was steadfast in freeing encroached lands from infiltrators and restoring them to the indigenous people.

He said that due to rampant encroachment, ethnic and tribal communities in Goalpara and Kamrup districts had lost "both their political and economic rights".

"The indigenous people are the true custodians of Assam's 'Jaati, Maati and Bheti' (nationality, land and the foundation of the state). It is our solemn pledge to ensure justice, dignity and empowerment for every community, who have nurtured these lands for generations," Sarma said after handing over land title certificates under the Forest Rights Act, 2006 to 4,673 tribal families at Chaygaon in Kamrup district on Tuesday.

"Guided by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have safeguarded Boko, Dudhnoi and West Goalpara assembly constituencies and ensured that our indigenous people reclaim their land and dignity," Sarma said.

He said that the indigenous communities had traditionally inhabited these constituencies, but today the demographic pattern has changed so drastically that 'our people have become a minority in their own lands'.

"The main reason behind this is the encroachment of our lands by illegal immigrants who often disguise themselves as flood-affected people and settle here. Sadly, we, too, at times have allowed them to occupy our lands," he said.

He urged the people to remain alert to ensure that no illegal immigrant encroaches upon forest lands.

"Let us stay vigilant and committed to protecting our lands," he added.

The chief minister said that his government was on a mission to protect the state's forests, but in Goalpara and Kamrup districts, some doubtful people have entered the forests and destroyed them, and subsequently, a large portion of land has been occupied by these unknown people.

"Our aim is to provide land rights to every tribal person residing in Assam's forest areas. I am happy that, as a result of the government initiatives, we have been able to empower the tribal communities, and the land issues of these communities are gradually being resolved," he said.

"Earlier, no government ever tried to evict them, but after we came to power, we have freed 193 sq kms of forest land from encroachers and we will continue with the eviction of illegal settlers from these plots," he further said.

He said that after assuming office as the CM in 2021, he had directed the departments concerned to take measures to ensure that every tribal family living in forest areas of the state is granted land rights.

Joining with the rest of the country in the celebrations of Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh Pakhwada from November 1 to 15, the chief minister handed over land title certificates to tribal families belonging to the Garo, Rabha, Bodo, and Karbi communities residing in reserved forest areas such as Lakhra, Bondapara, Kulshi, Loharghat, Bamunigaon, Boko, and Singra in the three assembly constituencies.

The nation is celebrating Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh to mark the 150th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Bhagawan Birsa Munda.

The chief minister also paid rich floral tributes to tribal icons including Birsa Munda, Jaya Thaosen, Rashimoni Hajong, Swahid Kamala Miri, Katiram Rabha, Hemram Pator, Swahid Maghiram Kachari, Bhimbor Deuri and Swahid Bir Sambudhan Phanglochan.