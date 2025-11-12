Assam opposition parties unite to challenge BJP ahead of elections

GUWAHATI: With just a few months to go before Assam heads to the polls, eight opposition parties on Wednesday agreed to form a joint front to oust the BJP from power.
The decision was taken at a meeting convened by the Congress, attended by leaders of Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad, Anchalik Gana Morcha, CPM, CPI, CPI(ML), and APHLC. The All India United Democratic Front was notably absent.
Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi said details of future discussions among the opposition parties would be shared in due course.
AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh stated that the opposition forces had united against the “injustices” of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government and pledged to form a new “people’s government” in the state.
Chief Minister Sarma, however, downplayed the development, likening it to a “TV serial.”
“Such meetings of opposition parties and their subsequent quarrels were common during Bhupen Kumar Borah’s tenure as Assam Congress president. We have seen this TV serial over the past four and a half years. With elections around the corner, more such meetings will occur,” Sarma told the media.
He added: “There is no need for such meetings to form an alliance. It can also be done over the phone. These gatherings are often held simply to make news.”
Meanwhile, following a meeting of the Congress Political Affairs Committee earlier in the day, Gogoi announced the launch of a new outreach campaign titled “Raijor Padulit, Raijor Congress” (Congress at the people’s doorsteps) to connect directly with the electorate.
“Congress leaders will visit every corner of Assam, from tea gardens to hill and tribal areas, and spend nights in ordinary households to understand the real issues of the people,” said Gogoi, who is also Jorhat MP.
He added that special public meetings would be organised across all regions of Assam to gather suggestions on economic and cultural priorities.
On measures to prevent electoral malpractice, Gogoi said: “We have already appointed 80–90% booth-level agents in nearly 29,000 booths across the state. Booth committees are being formed, and we aim to complete the process by the end of this month.”
Gogoi also announced that the Congress would organise a special musical event in Guwahati on November 18 to mark the birth anniversary of the late music legend Zubeen Garg.