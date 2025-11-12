Assam opposition parties unite to challenge BJP ahead of elections

GUWAHATI: With just a few months to go before Assam heads to the polls, eight opposition parties on Wednesday agreed to form a joint front to oust the BJP from power.

The decision was taken at a meeting convened by the Congress, attended by leaders of Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad, Anchalik Gana Morcha, CPM, CPI, CPI(ML), and APHLC. The All India United Democratic Front was notably absent.

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi said details of future discussions among the opposition parties would be shared in due course.

AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh stated that the opposition forces had united against the “injustices” of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government and pledged to form a new “people’s government” in the state.

Chief Minister Sarma, however, downplayed the development, likening it to a “TV serial.”