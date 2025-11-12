Bangladesh summons Indian Deputy High Commissioner over Sheikh Hasina media engagement

NEW DELHI: Bangladesh on Wednesday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Pawan Badhe to lodge a formal protest against New Delhi’s reported decision to “facilitate” former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina described by Dhaka as a “fugitive facing trial for crimes against humanity” to engage with Indian media, diplomatic sources confirmed.

During the meeting, officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveyed Bangladesh’s “deep concern” over what they termed India’s facilitation of Hasina’s media appearances, warning that the move could “seriously undermine” mutual trust and strain the traditionally close ties between the two neighbours.