Bangladesh summons Indian Deputy High Commissioner over Sheikh Hasina media engagement

NEW DELHI: Bangladesh on Wednesday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Pawan Badhe to lodge a formal protest against New Delhi’s reported decision to “facilitate” former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina described by Dhaka as a “fugitive facing trial for crimes against humanity” to engage with Indian media, diplomatic sources confirmed.
During the meeting, officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveyed Bangladesh’s “deep concern” over what they termed India’s facilitation of Hasina’s media appearances, warning that the move could “seriously undermine” mutual trust and strain the traditionally close ties between the two neighbours.
Dhaka, sources said, that requested that the Indian government immediately halt Hasina’s access to mainstream media platforms, arguing that her public statements were being used to “spread falsehoods and incite unrest” within Bangladesh.This followed a detailed interview with Sheikh Hasina published in The New Indian Express and other Indian outlets, which Bangladeshi authorities claimed contained “provocative and defamatory” remarks against state institutions. There was response yet from Indian side on the development