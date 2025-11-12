BJP to contest Punjab assembly polls alone, no alliance with Akali Dal: Union minister Bittu

CHANDIGARH: With fifteen months left for the assembly elections in Punjab, Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries Ravneet Singh Bittu ruled out any possibility of an alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), asserting that the BJP will contest all seats alone.

Talking to the media here on Wednesday, Bittu said the party is confident of its growing strength in Punjab and will go solo in the electoral battle. "The BJP will not form any alliance with the Akali Dal. We will contest the 2027 assembly polls on our own," he declared.

The minister also commented on the ongoing student protests at Panjab University over the Senate elections, stating that the Centre has accepted nearly all student demands except for the announcement of the election dates.

He added that the Vice Chancellor has already written to the Chancellor requesting the declaration of the schedule, which is expected soon.

Meanwhile, days after sanctioning the Rajpura-Mohali railway link, the Railway Ministry has cleared another key project -- the 25.72-km-long Ferozepur-Patti rail line at an estimated cost of Rs 764.19 crore including Rs 166 crore towards land acquisition to be borne by the Railways.

Bittu said that the project holds strategic and economic importance, significantly reducing the distance between Ferozepur and Amritsar from 196 km to about 100 km, and shortening the Jammu–Ferozepur–Fazilka–Mumbai corridor by 236 km. It will serve as a crucial link between the Malwa and Majha regions of Punjab, enhancing regional mobility and logistics efficiency.