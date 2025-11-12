Bypolls: Polling highest in Mizoram, lowest in Telangana

NEW DELHI: Barring few seats, brisk polling was recorded in the by-elections to eight Assembly seats held amid tight security arrangements across seven states on Tuesday, with Dampa in Mizoram having the highest voter turnout of 82.34%.

The bypolls took place in Budgam and Nagrota constituencies in J&K, Ghatshila in Jharkhand, Tarn Taran in Punjab, Dampa in Mizoram, Anta in Rajasthan, Jubilee Hills in Telangana and Nuapada (Odisha).

While Dampa seat in Mizoram registered an 82.34% votes, Anta in Rajasthan witnessed 79.32% voter turnout, Nagrota in J&K recorded 74.82% turnout and Ghatshila seat in Jharkhand registered 73.88%. However, voter participation was lower in Punjab with 60.95% (till 5 pm) in Tarn Taran, Budgam(J&K) recorded 50.01% and in Telangana’s Jubilee Hills registered a turnout of 48.47%.

Brisk polling was recorded in the by-election to Mizoram’s Dama Assembly seat with 82.34% voting registered till 5 pm. The constituency has 20,790 registered voters, mostly from Mizo, Chakma and Bru communities.