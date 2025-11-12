Bypolls: Polling highest in Mizoram, lowest in Telangana

NEW DELHI: Barring few seats, brisk polling was recorded in the by-elections to eight Assembly seats held amid tight security arrangements across seven states on Tuesday, with Dampa in Mizoram having the highest voter turnout of 82.34%.
The bypolls took place in Budgam and Nagrota constituencies in J&K, Ghatshila in Jharkhand, Tarn Taran in Punjab, Dampa in Mizoram, Anta in Rajasthan, Jubilee Hills in Telangana and Nuapada (Odisha).
While Dampa seat in Mizoram registered an 82.34% votes, Anta in Rajasthan witnessed 79.32% voter turnout, Nagrota in J&K recorded 74.82% turnout and Ghatshila seat in Jharkhand registered 73.88%. However, voter participation was lower in Punjab with 60.95% (till 5 pm) in Tarn Taran, Budgam(J&K) recorded 50.01% and in Telangana’s Jubilee Hills registered a turnout of 48.47%.
Brisk polling was recorded in the by-election to Mizoram’s Dama Assembly seat with 82.34% voting registered till 5 pm. The constituency has 20,790 registered voters, mostly from Mizo, Chakma and Bru communities.
Voting for the Anta Assembly by-election in Rajasthan’s Baran district concluded peacefully, with a voter turnout of 79.32%, according to Election Commission (EC) data. A total of 15 candidates were in the fray and 268 polling stations were set up for 2,27,563 voters.
Braving winter chill, 50.01% voters turned out vote in Budgam in central Kashmir. The scene was no different in Nagrota Assembly constituency in Jammu, where voter participation was even higher at 74.82%. A total of 1,26,025 voters were eligible to cast their votes in 173 polling stations.
Voting for Ghatshila in Jharkhand concluded with a 73.88% turnout. Meanwhile, over 60.95% voters exercised their franchise for the Tarn Taran Assembly. Polling for Telangana’s Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election saw a turnover of 48.47%. And over 75.37% of the 2.53 lakh voters exercised their franchise in the Nuapada bypoll.