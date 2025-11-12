CBI arrests two agents for trafficking Indians to Myanmar’s cybercrime hub

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two agents involved in the human trafficking of Indian nationals to cybercrime scam compounds in Myanmar.

The accused, identified as Soyal Akhtar and Mohit Giri, trafficked victims from Rajasthan and Gujarat to Myanmar, where they were forced into cyber slavery.

Recently, the Central government facilitated the rescue of several victims of cyber slavery from the KK Park centre in Myanmar. During the course of the enquiry, the CBI identified multiple agents operating on behalf of foreign scam compounds. The two arrested agents were found returning to India along with the rescued individuals and were immediately arrested upon arrival.

Investigations have revealed that a large number of unsuspecting Indian citizens are being trafficked to scam compounds in Myanmar, often via Thailand.