CBI arrests two agents for trafficking Indians to Myanmar’s cybercrime hub

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two agents involved in the human trafficking of Indian nationals to cybercrime scam compounds in Myanmar.
The accused, identified as Soyal Akhtar and Mohit Giri, trafficked victims from Rajasthan and Gujarat to Myanmar, where they were forced into cyber slavery.
Recently, the Central government facilitated the rescue of several victims of cyber slavery from the KK Park centre in Myanmar. During the course of the enquiry, the CBI identified multiple agents operating on behalf of foreign scam compounds. The two arrested agents were found returning to India along with the rescued individuals and were immediately arrested upon arrival.
Investigations have revealed that a large number of unsuspecting Indian citizens are being trafficked to scam compounds in Myanmar, often via Thailand.
“An organised international syndicate lures these individuals through false promises of high-paying jobs and attractive employment opportunities abroad,” said the CBI, adding that once taken out of India, they are diverted to Myanmar, where they are wrongfully confined and coerced into participating in large-scale cyber fraud operations, including digital arrest scams, investment scams, and romance frauds targeting people globally, including Indian citizens.
Those trafficked are subjected to intimidation, confinement, and physical abuse, and are forced to engage in illegal cybercrime activities against their will. These victims are commonly referred to as “cyber slaves.”
The KK Park centre is a major cybercrime hub operating on the outskirts of the border city of Myawaddy. In mid-October this year, Myanmar's army raided the compound and rescued more than 1,500 people from 28 countries.
The rescued individuals were taken to the Thailand border town of Mae Sot. Out of the total, 465 people were from India. Other nationalities included Chinese, Filipinos, Vietnamese, Ethiopians, and Kenyans. All of them were made cyber slaves.
The Indian government brought back the rescued citizens, and through their questioning, the authorities have been able to identify and arrest several middlemen and agents involved in the trafficking network.