Centre eases COVID-19 testing rules for organ transplants, mandatory only for lungs

NEW DELHI: The centre has announced that COVID-19 testing will no longer be mandatory for asymptomatic donors as well as recipients for organ transplantation.

However, it will be compulsory in lung transplantation cases.

The decision not to make COVID-19 testing mandatory was taken recognising that the organ donation rate in India continues to be very low and there were instances of discarding the organs of asymptomatic donors based on the COVID-19 positive report.

But this resulted in loss of the number of donated organs and tissues which could have saved many lives and improved the quality of lives of many others.

The revised national transplant specific guidelines for COVID-19 testing for carrying out organ donation and transplantation were issued by the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO), under the Union Health Ministry, on Tuesday.