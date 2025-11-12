Delhi blast: Al-Falah University distances itself from arrested doctors, expresses anguish over unfortunate developments

CHANDIGARH: Al-Falah University, located at Dhauj village in Faridabad district of Haryana, has issued an official statement distancing itself from the doctors arrested in the Delhi blast case. The university has said it is extending full cooperation to the investigating authorities.

A statement issued by the university Vice-Chancellor Professor (Dr) Bhupinder Kaur Anand said that the university has no connection with the said persons apart from them working in their official capacities at the university.

“We are deeply saddened and anguished by the unfortunate developments that took place and condemn the same. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the innocent people affected by these distressing events. We have also learnt that two of our doctors have been detained by the investigating agencies. We wish to make it clear that the university has no connection with the said persons apart from them working in official capacities with the university.”

The university also noted with deep concern that certain online platforms are circulating baseless and misleading stories with the clear intent of maligning the reputation and goodwill of the university. “We strongly condemn and categorically deny all such false and defamatory allegations.”

“It is hereby clarified that no such chemical or material, as is being alleged by certain platforms, is being used, stored, or handled within the university premises. The university laboratories are used solely and exclusively for the academic and training requirements of MBBS students and other authorised courses. Every laboratory activity is carried out in strict adherence to established safety protocols, statutory norms, and ethical standards mandated by the regulatory authorities,” the statement read.