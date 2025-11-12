ED seizes Rs 21.71 crore in Coinbase phishing scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 21.71 crore linked to an Indian national arrested by US authorities for orchestrating a sophisticated cryptocurrency phishing operation that defrauded victims of over USD 20 million.

Chirag Tomar, who is currently in custody in the US, was apprehended by US authorities in December 2023 while attempting to enter the country. His arrest back then had led an probe by ED to trace the proceeds of crime back to India.

Tomar was arrested in US for stealing more than USD 20 million through use of fake or spoofed websites mimicking the cryptocurrency exchange website Coinbase.

The ED has attached assets valued at Rs. 21.71 crore belonging to Chirag Tomar, his family members, and his associates named Rahul Anand, Akash Vaish and Piyush Prashar. The attached assets include nine immovable properties in Delhi.

The probe revealed that the trusted websites were manipulated through search engine optimisation tools so that when the website is searched, the spoofed website would appear at the top. The spoofed website appeared to be the same as the trusted website except for the contact details.

When the users would enter the login credentials, the spoofed website would show it wrong.