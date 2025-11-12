Five arrested in Assam for posting 'inflammatory content' online after Delhi blast

GUWAHATI: Five people have been arrested in Assam for spreading “offensive and inflammatory” content online in connection with the recent Delhi blast.
The individuals arrested were identified as Mattiur Rahman of Darrang, Hassan Ali Mondal of Goalpara, Abdul Latif of Chirang, Wajhul Kamal of Kamrup and Nur Amin Ahmed of Bongaigaon.
Disclosing the arrests through a post on X, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Assam Police would continue to act swiftly and firmly against anyone misusing social media to spread hatred or glorify terror.
A retired school headmaster from southern Assam’s Cachar district was detained by the police on Tuesday for making "objectionable comments" on social media. He was later released after questioning.
The arrests of the five individuals came hours after the Chief Minister had directed Director General of Police (DGP) Harmeet Singh to closely monitor social media activities and take action against individuals supporting the Delhi blast.
“We noticed that some people either welcomed the incident or put up happy emojis on Facebook. We are doing their background checks. I have instructed the DGP to check who these people are and to arrest them if they are from Assam,” Sarma had stated on Tuesday.
“If people celebrate an act of terror where lives have been lost, it means they support terrorism, directly or indirectly,” he had said.
Stating that the state government has to be harsh, the Chief Minister added that the police would arrest individuals, if required, so that terrorism cannot rear its head in Assam and some people do not get encouraged.
Sarma also stated that the people of the country must unite to 'prevent the resurgence of terrorism.' He said the recovery of a huge quantity of explosives indicated that there was a larger design.