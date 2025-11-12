Five arrested in Assam for posting 'inflammatory content' online after Delhi blast

GUWAHATI: Five people have been arrested in Assam for spreading “offensive and inflammatory” content online in connection with the recent Delhi blast.

The individuals arrested were identified as Mattiur Rahman of Darrang, Hassan Ali Mondal of Goalpara, Abdul Latif of Chirang, Wajhul Kamal of Kamrup and Nur Amin Ahmed of Bongaigaon.

Disclosing the arrests through a post on X, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Assam Police would continue to act swiftly and firmly against anyone misusing social media to spread hatred or glorify terror.

A retired school headmaster from southern Assam’s Cachar district was detained by the police on Tuesday for making "objectionable comments" on social media. He was later released after questioning.