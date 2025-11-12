Former deputy CM Nitin Patel's emotional speech at BJP event brings dissent within Gujarat unit to the fore

AHMEDABAD: At a BJP Sneh Milan event in Kadi, former Deputy Chief Minister and Patidar strongman Nitin Patel delivered a fiery, emotionally charged speech, one that has reignited murmurs of dissent within Gujarat’s ruling party.

Patel, once the face of North Gujarat politics, lamented his exclusion from the region’s political map and accused sections of the party of sidelining honest workers while promoting the weak and disreputable. His remarks, laced with sarcasm, pride and pain, have stirred fresh political currents across the state.

The BJP’s Sneh Milan ceremony at Kadi’s Umiya Mataji Temple on Tuesday turned into an unexpected political flashpoint when the former Deputy Chief Minister, known for his candour and unfiltered speech, once again poured out his heart before party workers.

With biting sarcasm, Patel said, “You have excluded me from the North. You made me ex (former). I am not a cheap politician who takes what comes.”

The statement, aimed more at the party machinery than individuals, reverberated across North Gujarat, setting off an intense debate on the BJP’s internal dynamics and its treatment of veterans.

Since the 2022 Assembly elections, when the BJP denied him a ticket, Patel has been voicing his frustration, often cloaked in self-respect and sarcasm. His public appearances have increasingly turned into platforms for unfiltered self-expression, making him both the voice of hurt loyalty and the symbol of sidelined seniority within the party.

During the event, Patel reminisced about his work in Kadi as an MLA, contrasting his governance with what he implied was moral decay under others. Without naming names but commenting on the recent cabinet reshuffle, he said, “Even if someone from a minister’s family does wrong, the minister’s post is taken away.”