Ganesh Godiyal reappointed as Uttarakhand Congress chief ahead of 2027 Assembly polls

DEHRADUN: The Congress High Command has initiated a significant organisational overhaul in Uttarakhand, signalling the official commencement of preparations for the upcoming 2027 Assembly elections.
In a move that has stirred the state unit, Ganesh Godiyal has been appointed as the new Pradesh Congress President, marking his second term in the crucial role.
Godiyal, known for his assertive approach, previously held the post from 2021 to 2022, taking charge just before the 2022 Assembly polls. At that time, he had limited opportunity for comprehensive restructuring. This time, with slightly over a year remaining until the next election, Godiyal is expected to have ample time to rebuild the organizational structure and galvanize party workers.
The High Command's decision appears to fulfill a long-standing wish expressed by former Chief Minister Harish Rawat, who had recently advocated on social media for greater representation of Brahmin faces within the organisation.
Sources indicate that while Godiyal brings the desired Brahmin representation to the forefront, the party has simultaneously sought to maintain social and caste equilibrium by assigning significant responsibilities to other key leaders like Pritam Singh and Harak Singh Rawat, aligning with regional and social demographics.
Godiyal is a familiar face in Uttarakhand politics, yet his swift return to the presidency has reportedly surprised some factions within the Congress.
His electoral history shows a mixed bag: he won the Srinagar seat in 2012 against BJP's Dhan Singh Rawat, lost narrowly to the same opponent in 2017, and was subsequently defeated by Rawat again in the 2022 Assembly elections after serving as the state chief. Following the 2022 debacle, he was replaced by Karan Mahara.
Former CM Harish Rawat has been assigned a more limited role in the current setup. Congress appears to be consciously shifting its focus towards second-generation leaders for the upcoming electoral battles.
While Rawat's experience and support base remain acknowledged, the High Command has signaled that the leadership blueprint for the 2027 polls will center on emerging faces. Rawat himself had alluded to this transition recently.
Addressing the media after his appointment, the newly installed Pradesh Congress President Ganesh Godiyal stated, "I have never chased positions, but whenever responsibility was given, I tried my best to fulfill it. The party has now shown faith by entrusting me with this major responsibility. I will move forward by taking everyone along and will always seek the guidance of our seniors. The mission is 2027, and I will dedicate my life to achieving it."
Regarding the new leadership, Congress State Spokesperson Garima Mahra Dasouni told TNIE: "We have called upon our workers to distance themselves from the divisive efforts of the BJP, which seeks to create a wedge between Kumaon and Garhwal. With Leader of Opposition Yashpal Arya, Deputy Leader of Opposition Bhuvan Kapri, senior Congress stalwarts Pritam Singh, Harak Singh, and now the newly appointed Ganesh Godiyal—whom we equate to the Pandavas—Congress is ready to defeat the Kaurava army of the BJP."