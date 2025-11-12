Ganesh Godiyal reappointed as Uttarakhand Congress chief ahead of 2027 Assembly polls

DEHRADUN: The Congress High Command has initiated a significant organisational overhaul in Uttarakhand, signalling the official commencement of preparations for the upcoming 2027 Assembly elections.

In a move that has stirred the state unit, Ganesh Godiyal has been appointed as the new Pradesh Congress President, marking his second term in the crucial role.

Godiyal, known for his assertive approach, previously held the post from 2021 to 2022, taking charge just before the 2022 Assembly polls. At that time, he had limited opportunity for comprehensive restructuring. This time, with slightly over a year remaining until the next election, Godiyal is expected to have ample time to rebuild the organizational structure and galvanize party workers.

The High Command's decision appears to fulfill a long-standing wish expressed by former Chief Minister Harish Rawat, who had recently advocated on social media for greater representation of Brahmin faces within the organisation.

Sources indicate that while Godiyal brings the desired Brahmin representation to the forefront, the party has simultaneously sought to maintain social and caste equilibrium by assigning significant responsibilities to other key leaders like Pritam Singh and Harak Singh Rawat, aligning with regional and social demographics.

Godiyal is a familiar face in Uttarakhand politics, yet his swift return to the presidency has reportedly surprised some factions within the Congress.

His electoral history shows a mixed bag: he won the Srinagar seat in 2012 against BJP's Dhan Singh Rawat, lost narrowly to the same opponent in 2017, and was subsequently defeated by Rawat again in the 2022 Assembly elections after serving as the state chief. Following the 2022 debacle, he was replaced by Karan Mahara.