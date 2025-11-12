ISRO’s NDEM analysis made mandatory in highway project reports: MoRTH

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has made it mandatory for all Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) of highway projects to include analysis using the National Database for Emergency Management (NDEM), a geospatial platform developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) under the guidance of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

According to an official note shared with state governments, Union Territory administrations, and road-building agencies such as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), the integration of NDEM datasets will significantly enhance project planning, feasibility assessments, and DPR preparation by improving data accuracy and reducing field-level uncertainties.

The note stated that it has therefore been decided to mandatorily include dedicated analysis based on NDEM statistics in all future DPRs.