ISRO’s NDEM analysis made mandatory in highway project reports: MoRTH

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has made it mandatory for all Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) of highway projects to include analysis using the National Database for Emergency Management (NDEM), a geospatial platform developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) under the guidance of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).
According to an official note shared with state governments, Union Territory administrations, and road-building agencies such as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), the integration of NDEM datasets will significantly enhance project planning, feasibility assessments, and DPR preparation by improving data accuracy and reducing field-level uncertainties.
The note stated that it has therefore been decided to mandatorily include dedicated analysis based on NDEM statistics in all future DPRs.
The NDEM portal, maintained by the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), provides multi-temporal satellite data and thematic layers that help identify areas vulnerable to floods, landslides, earthquakes, and other natural hazards. It also offers decision-support tools for monitoring and managing such hazards.
Officials said the platform’s high-resolution datasets and analytical layers will support infrastructure planning by enabling evidence-based decision-making and minimising risks associated with natural disasters.
Key geospatial layers to be utilised include digital elevation models, land use and land cover maps, seismic and landslide risk mapping, river basin networks, and soil and geotechnical data. The ministry noted that this move would aid in route alignment optimisation, drainage planning, vulnerability assessment, risk mapping, and environmental and social screening.
Consultants preparing DPRs will also be required to document how the NDEM tools influenced project design and mitigation strategies.
“All alignment approval proposals to be placed before various committees shall clearly indicate whether NDEM analysis has been carried out and present the results for consideration. DPR consultants must also document the use of NDEM datasets, tools, and maps in their reports, specifying how they shaped project design and mitigation planning,” the note stated.