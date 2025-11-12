IT raids in Gujarat expose small parties laundering crores through fake donations

AHMEDABAD: The Income Tax Department has launched a sweeping crackdown across Gujarat, targeting little-known political parties involved in laundering black money through fake donations.

Raids spanning over 24 locations, including Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, and Junagadh, have focused on Bharatiya National Janata Dal chief Sanjay Vitthalbhai Gajera, with investigators tracing a trail of suspicious transactions worth crores.

The department on Wednesday carried out a state-wide operation in Gujarat, cracking down on tax evasion camouflaged as political donations. What began months ago with raids on donors has now pivoted sharply towards the recipients of those questionable funds.

Armed with fresh intelligence, IT teams backed by police security stormed over 24 premises across the state, including three key locations in Gandhinagar.

The most prominent among them, the residence and offices of Bharatiya National Janata Dal chief Sanjay Vitthalbhai Gajera, became the epicentre of the day-long action.

Early on Wednesday morning, IT officials accompanied by armed police arrived at Gajera’s Sector-26 Kisannagar home, his office in Gandhinagar, and his driver Ronak Singh’s residence.

Documents, movable and immovable assets, and even mobile phone data were seized as investigators dug into what they suspect is a massive political donation-for-cash laundering network.

Officials said raids were simultaneously conducted in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, and Junagadh, pointing to a well-spread nexus of small political parties acting as conduits for tax evasion.

“The same parties which claimed donations worth hundreds of crores, yet secured barely a few thousand votes in elections, are now under our radar,” an official remarked.