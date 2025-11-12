Jaishankar meets Canadian counterpart as India–Canada ties show signs of reset

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Niagara, marking another high-level engagement between New Delhi and Ottawa as both sides work to steady bilateral relations.
The ministers reviewed the ongoing law-enforcement dialogue and discussed progress under the Canada–India Joint Roadmap, a framework aimed at deepening cooperation in areas such as energy, trade, and people-to-people engagement. The roadmap reflects renewed efforts to normalise ties after a period of political tensions.
Jaishankar is in Canada from 11 to 13 November at Anand’s invitation to participate in the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting with Outreach Partners, which includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, the US, the EU, and partner countries including India, Australia, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, South Korea, South Africa, and Ukraine.
The meeting signals both countries’ intent to rebuild trust and strengthen institutional cooperation, reinforcing strategic, economic, and cultural linkages that underpin the bilateral relationship.
Adding momentum to the diplomatic thaw, Canada’s International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu will visit India from 12 to 14 November to enhance trade and investment engagement. Sidhu will hold meetings in New Delhi and later attend the Confederation of Indian Industry’s Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam on 14 November.
“This visit to India will reinforce Canada’s commitment to diversifying our trade relationships and attracting new investment,” Sidhu said. “As one of the fastest-growing major economies, India offers significant opportunities for Canadian businesses and workers.”
Sidhu’s agenda will focus on cooperation in emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, clean technology, and digital industries, while exploring opportunities for job creation and innovation in both economies.
Two-way trade between India and Canada reached $30.9 billion in 2024, and both sides anticipate significant growth. Sidhu highlighted potential collaboration in energy, agriculture, AI, and technology to unlock “new commercial opportunities” and strengthen resilient and secure supply chains amid evolving global trade dynamics.
Canada regards India as a pivotal partner in its economic engagement across the Indo-Pacific. In 2024, India ranked as Canada’s seventh-largest trading partner in goods and services, underscoring the growing importance of bilateral economic ties.