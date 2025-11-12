Jaishankar meets Canadian counterpart as India–Canada ties show signs of reset

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Niagara, marking another high-level engagement between New Delhi and Ottawa as both sides work to steady bilateral relations.

The ministers reviewed the ongoing law-enforcement dialogue and discussed progress under the Canada–India Joint Roadmap, a framework aimed at deepening cooperation in areas such as energy, trade, and people-to-people engagement. The roadmap reflects renewed efforts to normalise ties after a period of political tensions.

Jaishankar is in Canada from 11 to 13 November at Anand’s invitation to participate in the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting with Outreach Partners, which includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, the US, the EU, and partner countries including India, Australia, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, South Korea, South Africa, and Ukraine.

The meeting signals both countries’ intent to rebuild trust and strengthen institutional cooperation, reinforcing strategic, economic, and cultural linkages that underpin the bilateral relationship.