Jharkhand government revokes suspension of IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan

RANCHI: In a major relief to IAS Chhavi Ranjan, Jharkhand government has revoked his suspension effectively from October 14, the day he was released from jail after being granted bail by the Supreme Court in a money laundering case linked to land scam. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 4, 2023, and had been in judicial custody for more than 29 months.

The action was taken following his application to the state government requesting to revoke his suspension.

With this, Ranjan may get a posting to any department soon. The Supreme Court granted him bail with certain conditions.

The Supreme Court granted conditional bail to Chhavi Ranjan on October 10 in a money laundering case linked to land scam. While granting bail to Chhavi Ranjan, the Supreme Court had put conditions that he shall not attempt to influence witnesses related to the case and will not leave Jharkhand without the trial court's permission during the bail period.

The Supreme Court has also stipulated that Chhavi Ranjan will appear in person on every trial date.