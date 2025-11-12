Landmark Gujarat verdict: Amreli Court sentences three to life for cow slaughter

The case dates back to 6 November 2023, when ASI R.N. Malkiya and his team from Amreli City Police raided a house in Khatkiwad following a tip-off from Police Officer Vanraj Manjaria. At the residence of the prime accused, Akram Solanki, officers discovered slaughtered animal parts, including tails, skins, and leg pieces scattered across the kitchen. Qasim Solanki was apprehended on the spot, while Akram and Sattar initially fled, only to be arrested later.

Public Prosecutor Chandresh B. Mehta, who argued the case, told local media: “This verdict is historic not just for Amreli but for the entire state. For the first time, three accused in a single cow slaughter case have been sentenced to life imprisonment. It proves that Gujarat’s cow protection law, introduced during Narendra Modi’s tenure as Chief Minister, is not symbolic; it delivers justice with strength.”

During the trial, Mehta presented compelling evidence and eyewitness testimony, convincing the court that the accused had deliberately slaughtered cows for illegal meat trade. Under Section 5 of the Gujarat Animal Protection Act, each was sentenced to life imprisonment and fined ₹5 lakh. Additional sentences were imposed under Section 6(b) (seven years and ₹1 lakh fine), Section 429 IPC (five years and ₹5,000 fine), and Section 295 IPC (three years and ₹3,000 fine), all to run concurrently. Non-payment of fines would result in extended jail terms.