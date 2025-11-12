Landmark Gujarat verdict: Amreli Court sentences three to life for cow slaughter

AHMEDABAD: In a landmark ruling, the Amreli Sessions Court has sentenced three men to life imprisonment and a fine of ₹6.08 lakh each for cow slaughter, marking the first time such a harsh penalty has been imposed in Gujarat’s history. The state government described the verdict as a milestone in enforcing cow protection laws, with Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi calling it a “strong message that no one who harms the mother cow will be spared.”
The precedent-setting judgment, delivered by Sessions Judge Rizwanaben Bukhari, follows a year-long trial that shook the small town of Amreli and sparked statewide debate on the Gujarat Animal Protection Act. The court found Akram Haji Solanki, Sattar Ismail Solanki, and Qasim Solanki guilty of slaughtering cows and trafficking beef.
The case dates back to 6 November 2023, when ASI R.N. Malkiya and his team from Amreli City Police raided a house in Khatkiwad following a tip-off from Police Officer Vanraj Manjaria. At the residence of the prime accused, Akram Solanki, officers discovered slaughtered animal parts, including tails, skins, and leg pieces scattered across the kitchen. Qasim Solanki was apprehended on the spot, while Akram and Sattar initially fled, only to be arrested later.
Public Prosecutor Chandresh B. Mehta, who argued the case, told local media: “This verdict is historic not just for Amreli but for the entire state. For the first time, three accused in a single cow slaughter case have been sentenced to life imprisonment. It proves that Gujarat’s cow protection law, introduced during Narendra Modi’s tenure as Chief Minister, is not symbolic; it delivers justice with strength.”
During the trial, Mehta presented compelling evidence and eyewitness testimony, convincing the court that the accused had deliberately slaughtered cows for illegal meat trade. Under Section 5 of the Gujarat Animal Protection Act, each was sentenced to life imprisonment and fined ₹5 lakh. Additional sentences were imposed under Section 6(b) (seven years and ₹1 lakh fine), Section 429 IPC (five years and ₹5,000 fine), and Section 295 IPC (three years and ₹3,000 fine), all to run concurrently. Non-payment of fines would result in extended jail terms.
As the judgment was read, the courtroom fell silent before erupting in relief among animal welfare activists who had followed the case closely.
Reacting to the verdict, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi posted on X: “For the first time in the history of the country, those guilty of cow slaughter have been sentenced to life imprisonment. This is not just a verdict; it is a message. Those who commit injustice against the mother cow, a symbol of our faith and culture, will not be spared.”
The ruling marks a watershed moment in Gujarat’s legal and cultural landscape, signalling that the state’s strict cow protection laws are enforceable to their fullest extent.