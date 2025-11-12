Maharashtra ATS conducts searches in Thane, Pune in connection to techie with alleged Al Qaeda links

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra ATS has searched the premises of a teacher in Thane and another person in Pune in connection with the recent arrest of a software engineer for his alleged links with Al Qaeda and other banned outfits, officials said on Wednesday.

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) clarified that the searches were unrelated to the blast in Delhi on Monday that claimed 12 lives, but added that as part of the standard procedure, it was examining whether there was a possible Maharashtra link to the incident in the national capital.

The teacher's house at Mumbra in Thane district was used for one of the meetings by the arrested Pune-based software engineer, Zubair Hangargekar, the officials said.

The ATS nabbed Hangargekar (37) from Pune on October 27 for his alleged links with banned outfits, such as Al Qaeda and Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent, and for his suspected involvement in radicalisation activities.

During the investigation, the ATS had found a Pakistani contact number saved on his old phone. While probing further, the ATS learned that Hangargekar had visited Mumbra in Thane for one of his meetings.

Accordingly, the ATS officials visited the teacher's house on Tuesday and enquired about Hangargekar and his meeting, an official said.

The teacher is neither an accused nor a witness in the case, he added.

"We searched the premises of two individuals, one in Kondhwa (in Pune) and another in Mumbra, and questioned them," another official said, adding that there was no connection between Hangargekar and the Delhi blast.