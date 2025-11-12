MP’s Ladli Behna scheme: monthly assistance hiked to Rs 1,500

BHOPAL: The Mukhya Mantri Ladli Behna Scheme, the initiative credited as the game-changer for the BJP in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, saw a major boost on Wednesday as the monthly financial assistance for economically weaker women was increased from Rs 1,250 to Rs 1,500.
At a state-level event held in Seoni district, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav transferred Rs 1,857 crore through a single click into the bank accounts of over 1.26 crore women beneficiaries across the state, representing the enhanced monthly instalment of Rs 1,500.
Wednesday’s transfer marked the 30th instalment since the scheme’s launch in June 2023 by then Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and the 23rd instalment under the current CM, Dr Yadav.
“This scheme has not only changed the lives of our sisters but also changed my own perspective. Listening to their stories shows the real impact of good policy and intent. Some sisters have started small businesses, others are funding their children’s education, while some are learning new skills. This scheme has transformed not just lives but the future of Madhya Pradesh,” Dr Yadav said at the event.
Marking the completion of two years of his government next month, the Chief Minister also announced plans to provide employment opportunities offering up to Rs 5,000 per month to Ladli Behna members in various industries.
Originally launched by Shivraj Singh Chouhan from Jabalpur in June 2023, the scheme initially offered Rs 1,000 per month, which was increased to Rs 1,250 in September 2023, just ahead of the Assembly elections. However, beneficiaries had to wait 26 months for the next increase to Rs 1,500, announced this week.
In line with the BJP’s 2023 election promise, the financial assistance under the scheme will be gradually increased to Rs 3,000 per month by 2028, when the next Assembly elections are due.
So far, over Rs 44,917 crore has been transferred into the accounts of women beneficiaries between June 2023 and October 2025, of which Rs 34,921 crore has been credited during Dr Yadav’s tenure, from January 2024 to October 2025.
The Rs 250 increase, initially scheduled for Bhai Dooj last month, was delayed due to administrative and budgetary reasons but was finally disbursed on Wednesday.
Between 2023 and 2025, the government also released special festival assistance of Rs 250 on Raksha Bandhan each year for scheme beneficiaries.
With the latest increase taking nearly two years to implement, it remains to be seen how the state government will phase in the remaining hikes to reach the promised Rs 3,000 monthly assistance by 2028.