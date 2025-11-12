MP’s Ladli Behna scheme: monthly assistance hiked to Rs 1,500

BHOPAL: The Mukhya Mantri Ladli Behna Scheme, the initiative credited as the game-changer for the BJP in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, saw a major boost on Wednesday as the monthly financial assistance for economically weaker women was increased from Rs 1,250 to Rs 1,500.

At a state-level event held in Seoni district, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav transferred Rs 1,857 crore through a single click into the bank accounts of over 1.26 crore women beneficiaries across the state, representing the enhanced monthly instalment of Rs 1,500.

Wednesday’s transfer marked the 30th instalment since the scheme’s launch in June 2023 by then Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and the 23rd instalment under the current CM, Dr Yadav.

“This scheme has not only changed the lives of our sisters but also changed my own perspective. Listening to their stories shows the real impact of good policy and intent. Some sisters have started small businesses, others are funding their children’s education, while some are learning new skills. This scheme has transformed not just lives but the future of Madhya Pradesh,” Dr Yadav said at the event.