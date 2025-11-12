Parliament constitutes 31-member JPC on bills to remove tainted ministers, Congress calls it mockery

The Parliament on Wednesday constituted a 31-member Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) that will scrutinize the bills for the removal of the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and Ministers if they are under arrest on serious criminal charges for 30 days. However, 340 members of main Opposition parties including the Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Samajwadi Party (SP), DMK and the Left parties have stuck to their guns and boycotted the panel.

Last month, the NCP (Sharad Pawar) decided to join the committee. NCP (MP) Supriya Sule, who is a member of the panel, earlier said that her party is not breaking ranks with the Opposition by choosing to be part of it. Apart from the NCP (SP), the AIMIM and other fence sitters such as the BJD, YSRCP and SAD have also joined the panel.

The Joint Parliamentary Committee is a mockery when the joint Opposition representing the majority of Indians is absent, alleged the Congress.

The committee will be headed by BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, as per a Lok Sabha bulletin. It comprises 21 members from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha,

Lok Sabha members who are part of the panel include Ravi Shankar Prasad, Bhartruhari Mahtab, Pradan Baruah, Brijmohan Agrawal, Vishnu Dayal Ram and Harsimrat Kaur Badal, among others. From the Rajya Sabha, the nominated members include Brij Lal, Ujjwal Nikam, Nabam Rebia, Dr. K. Laxman, Sudha Murty, Birendra Prasad Baishya, and S. Niranjan Reddy.

Soon after the announcement of the panel, the Congress slammed the government alleging that it is a "JPC of the BJP and its B-Team" and a "rubber stamp for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unconstitutional agenda."