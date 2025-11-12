PM Modi visits Red Fort blast survivors at LNJP hospital, says those 'behind conspiracy will be brought to justice'

PM Modi met and interacted with the injured and wished them a speedy recovery, PTI reported, citing officials. The prime minister was also briefed by officials and doctors at the hospital.

There was a heavy security deployment in and around the hospital.

At least 13 people were killed and several injured when a powerful explosion ripped through a slow-moving vehicle near the Red Fort traffic signal on Monday evening.

PM Modi, who left the national capital for an official visit to Bhutan on Tuesday morning, described the blast as part of a "conspiracy" and vowed to "get to the bottom" of it.

Addressing a gathering in Bhutan's capital, Thimphu, Modi said, "Today, I come here with a very heavy heart. The horrific incident that took place in Delhi yesterday evening has deeply saddened everyone. I understand the grief of the affected families. The entire nation stands with them today."

"I was in touch with all the agencies investigating this incident throughout last night. Our agencies will get to the bottom of this conspiracy. The conspirators behind this will not be spared. All those responsible will be brought to justice," he added.