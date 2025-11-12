RPF rescued over 16,000 children, recovered belongings worth Rs 70 crore this year

NEW DELHI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has rescued over 16,000 children, saved more than 2,600 lives, and recovered passenger belongings worth Rs 70.66 crore between January and October 2025, Indian Railways said in a statement.

The force, responsible for ensuring the security of railway property, passengers, and premises, continues its efforts under several nationwide operations focusing on safety, welfare, and crime prevention.

In an official statement, the Railways reported that the RPF, under Operation Nanhe Farishtey, played a key role in reuniting children who had been lost or separated from their families during their journeys.

“To strengthen this effort, Operation Nanhe Farishtey was launched across Indian Railways, focusing on the rescue and protection of vulnerable children in need of care and support. Under this initiative, from January to October 2025, a total of 16,450 children were rescued, including 11,543 boys, 4,906 girls, and 1 other, and they were handed over to the concerned authorities for restoration to their families,” the statement said. In October alone, 1,586 children were rescued, including 1,085 boys and 501 girls.

Similarly, under Operation Jeevan Raksha, the RPF saved 2,658 lives between January and October 2025, including 1,757 males and 901 females. In October alone, 296 people were rescued, comprising 191 males and 105 females.

Strengthening its initiatives under Operation NARCOS, the Railways noted that since April 2019, the RPF has been empowered to conduct searches, seizures, and arrests under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

“Under Operation NARCOS, the RPF has achieved significant success in curbing the illegal trade of narcotics,” it said. Between January and October 2025, 1,794 cases were detected, leading to the recovery of narcotics worth Rs 197.19 crore and the arrest of 1,450 individuals. In October 2025 alone, 140 cases were detected, resulting in the recovery of NDPS worth Rs 14.68 crore and the arrest of 133 persons.

Likewise, under Operation Amanat, the RPF retrieved 42,210 items of left-behind luggage valued at approximately Rs 70.66 crore between January and October 2025. In October alone, 7,894 items worth around Rs 8.65 crore were recovered

Additionally, Operation Amanat, aimed at returning passengers’ lost belongings, retrieved 42,210 items valued at around Rs 70.66 crore during the same period, including 7,894 items worth Rs 8.65 crore in October.

“These figures reflect the unwavering dedication of the RPF and Indian Railways to creating a safer and more secure travel experience for every citizen. Through the use of technology and close coordination with other agencies, Indian Railways and the RPF continue to protect the vulnerable, save lives, and combat drug trafficking — ensuring that every journey is safe, comfortable, and worry-free,” the statement added.