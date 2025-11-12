SIR Phase II: Over 37 crore enumeration forms distributed across nine states, three UTs

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday issued detailed data on the number of enumeration forms distributed among electors, as so far since the launch of the exercise on November 4, 37 crore of them have been handed over to people, which is over 70 percent of total 51 crore electors to be covered in second phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

According to the ECI data, among the states the maximum of over 10.80 crore forms have been handed over in Uttar Pradesh and over 6.80 crore in West Bengal.

In the second phase after Bihar, the ECI has launched the SIR in nine states and three Union Territories including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and the UT of Puducherry, which are going to assembly polls next year.

According to the ECI’s latest daily bulletin, a total of 50.69 crore Enumeration Forms were printed, marking 99.41 percent completion, out of which 72.66 percent (37.05 crore) have already been distributed.

The ongoing Enumeration Phase will continue till December 4, 2025.

States such as Goa, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and West Bengal have achieved near-total coverage, reflecting efficient ground-level coordination, the ECI data revealed.

Lakshadweep reported 100 percent completion in printing and distribution, while Goa distributed (99.99 percent), Puducherry (93.4 percent), Andaman and Nicobar (89.22 percent), Gujarat distributed over 4.47 crore forms (88.08 percent), while Tamil Nadu distributed over 5 crore forms (78.09 percent).

Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, distributed 10.8 crore forms, covering nearly 70 percent of its electorate. Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan followed with over 53 percent and 70 percent coverage, respectively.

Similarly, poll-bound West Bengal reported distribution of over 6.80 crore forms, covering a total of 88.8 percent.

More than 5.33 lakh Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and 7.64 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) have been deployed to ensure every eligible elector is reached, the ECI said, adding that all recognised political parties have been asked to appoint additional BLAs to strengthen field-level verification and enhance the accuracy of electoral rolls.