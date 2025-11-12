Two JJMP commanders surrender under Jharkhand's 'Nai Disha' Maoist rehab program

“Both of them have surrendered under the ‘Nai Disha’ policy of the state government and all the benefits under this initiative are being extended to their families,” said the SP. Yadav, who carried a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh, was wanted in 10 criminal cases, while Lohra faced five pending cases in different police stations, he added.

The SP further added that the JJMP organization in the district is on the verge of collapse, with only four to five members remaining, who are on the run. He also urged them to surrender as well.

Describing the development as a significant breakthrough, Palamu Range Inspector General (IG) Shailendra Kumar Sinha said, “This surrender is a result of the combined efforts of the police and local communities. It marks a crucial step toward restoring peace in the region.”

The IG stated on this occasion that significant changes have taken place in Latehar district and the police are consistently getting success in their mission.

A total of 21 Maoists have surrendered before the police so far this year across Jharkhand.

Police officials believe the move highlights the growing impact of the state’s surrender and rehabilitation policy, which aims to reintegrate extremists into the mainstream and curb Maoist influence across Jharkhand.