Two JJMP commanders surrender under Jharkhand's 'Nai Disha' Maoist rehab program

RANCHI: Two commanders belonging to the banned Maoist outfit Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP) surrendered before Jharkhand police on Wednesday, under the government’s rehabilitation policy -- ‘Nai Disha.’ Surrendered Maoists include sub-zonal commander Brajesh Yadav alias Rakesh and area commander Awadhesh Lohara alias Rohit.
Brajesh Yadav, a resident of Kathokatwa village in the Bishunpur police station area of Gumla, had a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his head. Awadhesh Lohara on the other hand, is a resident of Banduwa village in the Herhangj police station area of Latehar.
The surrendered Maoist, Brajesh Yadav, was also handed a check of Rs 5 lakh immediately after he surrendered before the police. Their family members were also present during the surrender.
According to Latehar Superintendent of Police Kumar Gaurav, the surrendered Maoists will be provided all benefits to them under the surrender policy of the state government.
“Both of them have surrendered under the ‘Nai Disha’ policy of the state government and all the benefits under this initiative are being extended to their families,” said the SP. Yadav, who carried a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh, was wanted in 10 criminal cases, while Lohra faced five pending cases in different police stations, he added.
The SP further added that the JJMP organization in the district is on the verge of collapse, with only four to five members remaining, who are on the run. He also urged them to surrender as well.
Describing the development as a significant breakthrough, Palamu Range Inspector General (IG) Shailendra Kumar Sinha said, “This surrender is a result of the combined efforts of the police and local communities. It marks a crucial step toward restoring peace in the region.”
The IG stated on this occasion that significant changes have taken place in Latehar district and the police are consistently getting success in their mission.
A total of 21 Maoists have surrendered before the police so far this year across Jharkhand.
Police officials believe the move highlights the growing impact of the state’s surrender and rehabilitation policy, which aims to reintegrate extremists into the mainstream and curb Maoist influence across Jharkhand.